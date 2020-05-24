John Mogodi elected as non-independent director of CSA Board

The Members Council of Cricket South Africa (CSA) has elected John Mogodi as a non-independent director to the Board of CSA on Saturday. He fills the vacancy caused by the resignation of Jack Madiseng last year. Mogodi is the president and chairman of the Board of Limpopo Impala Cricket.

Mogodi is a qualified accountant from Pretoria University and has served as a senior accountant at KPMG for three years before taking up his present position of accountant and project manager at Ditsie Financial Consultants. He serves on the Board of numerous companies and is currently a member of both the Audit and Risk Committee and the Finance and Commercial Committee of CSA.

"I am delighted to welcome Mogodi to the Board of CSA. He has already made an important contribution to various Board sub-committees and he is highly experienced in the areas of cricket administration as well as financial and audit management," CSA Board chairman Chris Nenzani said in a statement. (ANI)