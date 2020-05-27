Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mourinho does not expect to see 'crazy' transfers after virus

PTI | London | Updated: 27-05-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 16:50 IST
Mourinho does not expect to see 'crazy' transfers after virus

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has warned that the transfer market will look drastically different due to the coronavirus fallout, saying football will not be ready for "crazy numbers". Spurs bought Steven Bergwijn for �27 million ($33 million) from PSV in January, while also breaking their club record to sign Tanguy Ndombele for a reported �54 million last year.

But Mourinho believes the Premier League and other leagues around the world will need a different approach to cope with the financial impact of COVID-19. "It is normal you are going to have a different market," the 57-year-old told Sky Sports. "I don't see the world, and especially the football world, ready for some crazy numbers we are used to having and some crazy investments that sometimes some clubs and some leagues are used to doing.

"But my first question after that is: 'When will the transfer window be?' Because I don't think it will be July-August any more, it will obviously have to go further than that. "If you ask me what I want in my club, I would like my club to be what I know it is going to be: sensible, balanced, not going to spend rivers of money, and we are trying to respect the situation, not just of football but of the world and society overall." The Premier League is yet to set a date for a return and players have not resumed full-contact training.

Top-flight clubs are expected to approve phase two of training on Wednesday as they inch closer to a restart after the postponement of the Premier League in March. The Bundesliga has already resumed and Mourinho is itching to get playing again.

"Honestly, since the moment Bundesliga started, the Portuguese league and Spanish league announced a date to start, I think it is the most difficult moment for us, because we want to play," he said. "It is hard to see other countries playing football and we don't do it."

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China

Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo has notified Congress that the Trump administration no longer regards Hong Kong as autonomous from mainland China. Wednesdays notification to lawmakers sets the stage for the US to withdraw preferential tra...

COVID-19 cases in Pune district climb to 6,643; death toll 298

With the addition of 163 COVID-19 cases, the tally of such patients in Pune district of Maharashtra reached 6,643 on Wednesday, a health official said. With the death of nine more persons due to coronavirus infection, the number of victims ...

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,835 with addition of 1,044 new cases; 32 fresh deaths take toll to 1,097: BMC.PTI KK RSY RSY

Mumbais COVID-19 tally rises to 33,835 with addition of 1,044 new cases 32 fresh deaths take toll to 1,097 BMC.PTI KK RSY RSY...

Pompeo says Hong Kong does not warrant pre-1997 special treatment

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he certified on Wednesday to the U.S. Congress that Hong Kong does not continue to warrant special treatment under the U.S. laws in the same way that applied when the territory was still under the Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020