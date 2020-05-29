Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia faces further cost-cutting despite improved outlook

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 29-05-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 12:24 IST
Cricket-Australia faces further cost-cutting despite improved outlook

Australian cricket faces another round of cost-cutting to shore up finances hit by the coronavirus shutdown and no part of the game will be immune, board chief Kevin Roberts said on Friday.

Cricket Australia (CA) has already furloughed about 80% of its workforce, while state associations have also made deep staff cuts in recent weeks. CA's financial outlook has improved with India's four-test tour, worth an estimated A$300 million ($200 million) in revenue to CA, set to go ahead in the home summer.

But Roberts said the board was still facing an A$80 million shortfall due to COVID-19 and the high likelihood Australia will not be able to host the Twenty20 World Cup in October-November. "So we're focused on delivering the best season as possible noting that the likelihood of significant crowds is very slim," he told reporters on a video call on Friday.

"Ordinarily that would deliver well over A$50 million in revenue to Cricket Australia. "The T20 World Cup is a big question and that's a factor of perhaps A$20 million and ... it's likely that the biosecurity measures we need to put in place to deliver the season will cost in the order of A$10 million."

Most CA staff remain furloughed on 20% pay until the end of June, while the board's executive team has taken a 20% pay-cut. Roberts' leadership amid the pandemic has been slammed by former players and media pundits, who have accused him of exaggerating the game's financial problems.

However, Roberts said further cuts were necessary to maintain investment in community cricket as much as possible. "We've made a commitment to significantly reduce the cost base of Cricket Australia, unfortunately, that means no area of the organization will be untouched," he said.

"It's unfortunate that there will be an impact on our people." ($1 = 1.5015 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Britain urges China to reconsider Hong Kong law - PM's spokesman

Britain has urged China to reconsider imposing a new security law on Hong Kong and hopes Beijing is listening, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. We have urged China to reconsider the implementation of this law and...

Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute to lyricist Yogesh Gaur on his demise

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Friday paid tribute to lyricist Yogesh Gaur after his demise earlier today. The 90-year-old singer expressed her respect to the artist on Twitter. Addressing her sorrow with the news about the sudden demise...

Britain seeking new entrants to 5G market - PM's spokesman

Britain set out in January that it was seeking entrants into the market for 5G telecommunications and that London is speaking to allies about it such as the United States, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.We set o...

India's GDP growth slows to 3.1 pc in January-March 2020: Govt data.

Indias GDP growth slows to 3.1 pc in January-March 2020 Govt data....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020