CAB advises against use of saliva and sweat in group training

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:17 IST
Looking to resume training for local players, the Cricket Association of Bengal on Friday recommended a ban on the use of saliva and sweat on the ball keeping in mind the high risk of transmitting the coronavirus. The International Cricket Council has recommended a ban on saliva to minimize the risk of infection and the CAB has gone a step further, banning the use of sweat too, following the advice of its medical committee.

"Restriction of using saliva as well as sweat on the balls for the time being during practice was suggested," the CAB stated in a media statement. "Protocols and precautions to be adopted for training were discussed in detail. The ICC guidelines were referred to. It was decided that a manual stating do's and dont's would be prepared for easier understanding at the earliest." "Training should initially resume for small groups so that social distancing norms could be met." A 10-point draft was prepared by the medical committee and CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said they would make all efforts to ensure they are conducted safely.

The CAB would also have an isolation room reserved for emergency situation.

