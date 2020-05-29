Sports News Roundup: Jamaican bobsleigh team push a Mini to keep Olympic dream alive; 2020 Multisport World Championships moved to 2021 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Jamaican bobsleigh team push a Mini to keep Olympic dream alive

The Jamaican bobsleigh team is used to training without snow, but the coronavirus lockdown has seen its male athletes resort to pushing a car around the streets of an English city to stay in shape, with an eye on Olympic qualification. Some residents of Peterborough have offered their help to Shanwayne Stephens and Nimroy Turgott as they push a Mini down the road, before realizing it is part of a new training regime to work around the closure of gyms in England.

Athletics: 2020 Multisport World Championships moved to 2021 due to COVID-19

This year's Multisport World Championships, scheduled to take place in Almere from Sept. 4-13, have been pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, World Triathlon said on Friday. The Multisport World Championships are a 10-day event featuring more than 8,000 athletes, who compete in disciplines such as duathlon, long distance triathlon, and aquathlon among others.

Motor racing: Renault staying in Formula One - interim CEO

Renault will stay in Formula One, interim Chief Executive Coltilde Delbos said on Friday after announcing the carmaker's restructuring measures including plans to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide. "We confirm that we intend to stay in Formula One," she told a conference call.

NBA GMs split over whether to finish regular season

NBA general managers reportedly are split over whether the league should finish the regular season when it resumes action after the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic or if the playoffs should commence immediately. The league sent out a survey to all 30 GMs last week, and commissioner Adam Silver revealed the results Thursday to the same people who were polled, TheRinger.com's Kevin O'Connor reported.

Williams considers sale of struggling F1 team

Williams said on Friday it was considering selling its once-dominant but now struggling Formula One team as part of a strategic review. Williams Grand Prix Holdings (WGPH) published results for 2019 showing Formula One revenue slid to 95.4 million pounds ($117.6 million) in 2019, down from 130.7 million pounds the previous year.

Ravens, Judon compromise on franchise tag

The Baltimore Ravens and linebacker/defensive end Matthew Judon came to a compromise on the worth of the franchise tag. The team announced Thursday night he signed the one-year contract, and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero filled in the details. He said the franchise tag was worth $16.808 million -- the midpoint between the average rate for linebackers ($15.828 million) and defensive ends ($17.788 million).

La Liga season back on June 11 as organizers trial virtual crowd noise option

Spanish soccer's top-flight will resume after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic on June 11 with the local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis, the government's department for sport (CSD) said in a statement on Friday. Meanwhile, president Javier Tebas has outlined La Liga' plans to offer viewers the chance to hear virtual crowd noise during the matches, which will be played without supporters to prevent further spread of the virus.

Murray to return at 'Battle of the Brits' tourney in June

Andy Murray will make his return to tennis at a behind-closed-doors tournament organized by his brother Jamie from June 23-28 in London, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Friday. Murray, 33, has not competed since the Davis Cup Finals in November due to complications with his hip. He was targeting a return to the tour at the Miami Open in March before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. college towns on edge as coronavirus threatens football season

In 2019, Dante Lucchesi and his Champs Sports Grill in State College, Pennsylvania, were on a roll. The 400-seat restaurant his father opened in 1986 was full every weekend when Penn State University's powerhouse football team took the field.

Federer is the world's highest-paid athlete, says Forbes

Roger Federer is the world's highest-paid athlete for 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic knocked soccer's Lionel Messi off top spot, according to the annual Forbes list released on Friday. The Swiss tennis great, owner of a men's record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, earned $106.3 million in the last 12 months, including $100 million via endorsements, to move up four places and become the first player from his sport to top the list.