Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young QBs Burrow, Lawrence react to Floyd's death

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2020 03:29 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 02:56 IST
Young QBs Burrow, Lawrence react to Floyd's death

No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals called on the public to respond in the wake of the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody Monday night. Floyd's death led to murder charges for the arresting officer on Friday.

"The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn't politics. This is human rights," said Burrow, who was raised in Athens, Ohio. LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, Odell Beckham Jr. and a host of other professional athletes have expressed outrage in the aftermath of the incident, which prompted nights of looting and property damage in the Twin Cities.

Other prominent athletes have continued the call for players who aren't minorities to speak out against police violence and racial injustice as Burrow, who hasn't played a down as a professional, did on Friday. "It's time for guys like Tom Brady and Sidney Crosby and those type of figures to speak up about what is right and what, in this case, is unbelievably wrong," Sharks forward Evander Kane said. "That's the only way we're going to create that unified anger to create that necessary change, especially when you talk about systematic racism."

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is among the favorites to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy and be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, also spoke out Friday. "There has to be a shift in the way of thinking," Lawrence said via Twitter. "Rational must outweigh irrational. Justice must outweigh injustice. Love must outweigh hate. If you put yourself in someone else's shoes and you don't like how it feels-that's when you know things need to change."

One of the NFL's four minority head coaches, Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said voices need to be constant to create change. "Many people who broadcast their opinions on kneeling (during the national anthem) or on the hiring of minorities don't seem to have an opinion on the recent murders of these young black men and women," Flores said in a statement. "I think many of them quietly say that watching George Floyd plead for help is one of the more horrible things they have seen, but it's said amongst themselves where no one can hear. Broadcasting that opinion clearly is not important enough.

"I lead a group of young men who have the potential to make a real impact in this world. My message to them and anyone else who wants to listen is that honesty, transparency and empathy go a long way in bringing people together and making change. I hope that the tragedies of the last few weeks will open our hearts and minds to a better way of communicating and hopefully create that change."

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Italian Open to be played in Rome in September, says federation president

Italian tennis federation president Angelo Binaghi said he was confident that the ATP and WTA Rome clay-court tournament could now be played in September. This years edition had been scheduled to start at the Foro Italico on May 11, but was...

Klopp wants Liverpool to be 'best stay at home fans' amid police concerns

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool supporters to prove themselves the best stay at home fans in the world after English police they wanted any potential Premier League title-clincher for the Reds played at a neutral venue in a bid to avoid a mass...

CAF personnel opens fire, kills 2 colleagues, injures another

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force CAF personnel allegedly opened fire at his colleagues in Narayanpur district of the state, killing two of them on the spot and injuring another one, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night...

Female peacekeepers help bring sense of security among conflict survivors: Gawani

Indian Army Major Suman Gawani, honoured with the prestigious UN gender advocate award, has underscored the importance of female peacekeepers in the front ranks, saying it helps bring a sense of security among the survivors of a conflict. G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020