Quincy Crew stay unbeaten in ESL One Birmingham NA/SA

Undefeated Quincy Crew topped winless Thunder Predator 2-0 on Friday to grab a share of first place in the ESL One Birmingham Online's North America and South America region. Quincy Crew (3-0) pulled level with CR4ZY (3-0), who were idle Friday. Thunder Predator fell to 0-3.

In the day's other two matches, Evil Geniuses (1-3) split a doubleheader. EG posted a 2-0 sweep of beastcoast (1-2) in the makeup of a match postponed Monday due to technical difficulties. business associates (2-2) capped the day's action by rallying for a 2-1 win over EG. The bracket features four teams from North America (business associates, CR4ZY, Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew) plus two from South America (beastcoast and Thunder Predator) competing for a $40,000 prize pool.

ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia. The $40,000, six-team Southeast Asia event runs through Sunday. The other three divisions -- the Americas, Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000) and China (eight teams, $55,000) -- will conclude June 7.

The Americas event has the six teams playing a single round robin of best-of-three matches. The top two teams will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams will earn spots in the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated. The playoffs are set to start Thursday. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final.

On Friday, Quincy Crew dispatched Thunder Predator in 33 and 32 minutes. Evil Geniuses downed beastcoast in a total of 56 minutes, then opened with a 30-minute victory against business associates. However, business associates claimed the last two games in 63 and 47 minutes.

Two matches are scheduled for Saturday. CR4ZY will oppose Quincy Crew, and beastcoast will meet Thunder Predator. Group play will conclude Sunday with all six teams in action: Evil Geniuses vs. Thunder Predator; business associates vs. CR4ZY; Quincy Crew vs. beastcoast.

ESL One Birmingham Online - North America and South America standings (map W-L in parentheses) T1. CR4ZY, 3-0 (6-3)

T1. Quincy Crew, 3-0 (6-1) 3. business associates, 2-2 (6-5)

4. beastcoast, 1-2 (3-5) 5. Evil Geniuses, 1-3 (4-6)

6. Thunder Predator, 0-3 (1-6) ESL One Birmingham Online - North America and South America prize pool

1. $15,000 2. $10,000

3. $6,000 4. $4,000

5. $3,000 6. $2,000

--Field Level Media