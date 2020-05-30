Never thought of becoming captain in my wildest dream: Virat Kohli

Recalling his Under-19 cricketing days, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday revealed that he had been appointed the captain of the side just days ahead of the Under-19 World Cup. Kohli also said that he had never thought of becoming the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Kohli was on an Instagram live session with Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin when he was asked about his transition from captaining Under-19 India to becoming the Indian captain. "I was someone who always liked taking responsibility. Then Under-19 happened and not many people know that I became captain of the Under-19 team one tour before the World Cup. We went to South Africa. That's when I became the captain and then I was given the captaincy of the Under-19 World Cup, which we won," said Kohli.

"But before that, I used to captain my club team, state teams and I used to like the responsibility. I have captained Ranji in a season with all the seniors around. I think some things are destined to be," he added. "Becoming captain of India was not even in my wildest dream, to be honest," Kohli further stated.

Kohli said that he would always have a discussion with then captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the field and credited the former skipper for seeing a future captain in him. I have always been inclined towards taking responsibility, after my debut for India. It was just about being in the Indian XI all the time. I was always in MS Dhoni's ear. I always talked about what we could do in the field. A large portion of me becoming captain has to do a lot with him. He played a big role in me becoming captain," said Kohli.

The right-handed Kohli also said that until there is a vaccine for coronavirus the players will be required to practice the new normal. Currently, Kohli is ranked at the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings while he is in the second place in Tests rankings.

He would have been in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had started on March 29. However, the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)