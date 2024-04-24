Himachal Congress welcomes former BJP leader Ranjit Singh
Himachal Pradesh BJP leader Ranjit Singh, an associate of former chief minister Prem Dhumal, has joined the Congress. Singh lost the 2022 Assembly polls contesting on a BJP ticket. After a Congress rebel, Rajinder Rana, who supported BJP in Rajya Sabha elections, joined the BJP, Singh protested Rana's inclusion and announced to contest the upcoming bypoll as an Independent. This move suggests that Congress may field Singh from the Sujanpur Assembly seat.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh BJP leader Ranjit Singh, a close aide of former chief minister and senior party leader Prem Kumar Dhumal, joined the Congress on Wednesday, leaders of the ruling party in the state said here.
Singh joined the Congress in New Delhi in the presence of the party's in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla, they said.
Ranjit Singh had contested the 2022 Himachal Assembly polls from Sujanpur on a BJP ticket but lost to Rajinder Rana, the then Congress candidate from the seat.
Rana is one of the six Congress rebels who had voted in favour of the BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha elections held on February 27 and was later disqualified from the Assembly. All six then joined the BJP and were fielded from their respective constituencies for bypolls to the seats.
After Rana joined the BJP, Dhumal announced open support for him and started campaigning in his favour.
Earlier, Singh had strongly protested Rana's inclusion in the BJP and announced that he would contest the bypoll as an Independent.
The latest development indicates that the Congress might field Singh from the Sujanpur Assembly seat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bipin Bhanushali Assumes Role of Investment Banking President at Marwadi Chandarana Intermediary Brokers Investment Firm
India got independence from corruption, family-run parties in 2014: Anurag Thakur backs Kangana Ranaut's remark
15 booked for assaulting cop in Varanasi
Himachal Pradesh BJP leaders express strong confidence in securing victory in all four LS seats in the state
"Our country will definitely give reply to those with such thinking": Kangana Ranaut on Digvijay Singh remarks on Katchatheevu island