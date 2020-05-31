Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lightning's Cirelli outlasts 'Canes’ Foegele in NHL Gaming Challenge

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2020 05:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 05:53 IST
Lightning's Cirelli outlasts 'Canes’ Foegele in NHL Gaming Challenge

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli had to stave off a furious rally from Carolina Hurricanes forward Warren Foegele in sudden death for a 2-1 win Saturday in the NHL Gaming Challenge. Cirelli was up 3-0 in the decider over his former junior hockey teammate but was able to rebound after Foegele had tied it at 3-3. The third and final game was 3-on-3, with the first one to five winning.

"It was a tight game," Cirelli said. "In 3-on-3, anything can happen. It didn't go our way," Foegele said.

Cirelli fended off a 5-minute penalty and even scored a short-handed goal in Game 1 en route to a 4-1 victory. Foegele's only goal came during the major penalty, but that's all he was able to muster. Virtual Tyler Johnson scored twice for Tampa. "Johnny always scores against us," Foegele said.

Foegele rebounded with a 5-4 win in overtime in Game 2, setting up the decider. The NHL Player Gaming Challenge is streaming action on Thursdays and Saturdays. All 31 NHL teams have representation, and Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson represented the pending NHL Seattle expansion team.

No standings are being compiled, as the games are designed strictly for entertainment with the NHL season shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. In connection with the event, the National Hockey League Foundation and Electronic Arts are donating $100,000 to the CDC Foundation's COVID-19 relief efforts.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil leader wants football back despite pandemic

The right-wing populist president of Brazil wants the football season to resume even though the five-time World Cup winning country is a hotspot of the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil is for many synonymous with football and many of the all-ti...

US violence: 1,400 arrests in 17 cities during protests

Police have arrested nearly 1,400 people in 17 US cities as protests continue over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died on Monday in Minnesota after a police officer put his knee on Floyds neck for more than eight minutes. The officer was ...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 286 to 181,482

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 286 to 181,482, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Friday.The reported death toll rose by 11 to 8,500, the data showed. ...

Celtics' Brown, Pacers' Brogdon join Atlanta protest

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to help lead a peaceful protest in Atlanta on Saturday night, he said on a live stream of his Instagram account. I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community, said Brown, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020