Officiating in matches involving India can be intimidating: Ian Gould

Umpire Ian Gould has said that officiating in matches involving India can become intimidating because of the support they get whenever and wherever they play. The umpire also went on to praise the Indian players and he also talked about how it is like to do umpiring duties in India-Pakistan matches.

"It's intimidating. Not the players. The players are outstanding people. I've done seven, eight India-Pakistan games and the guys are real good people. They get on with each other. If you allow a crowd to get to you, all that noise and Mexican waves, or whatever, can distract you," ESPNCricinfo quoted Gould as saying. "Then you start missing bits and pieces and it's a difficult place to be. But, you know, a couple of lads, last year or two years ago, did Bangladesh-Sri Lanka and there wasn't one seamer picked in both sides. That would have been pretty difficult," he added.

Gould had retired from the ICC's panel of elite umpires in 2019, after standing in more than 250 international matches over a 13-year career. India and Pakistan last faced off against each other in the 2019 World Cup and the Men in Blue were able to maintain their unbeatable record intact against the arch-rival in World Cup cricket.

India is currently the number three ranked side in the ICC Test and T20I team rankings. In the 50-over format, the side is placed at the second spot.

The Men in Blue is also at the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings while Australia is in second place. India and Australia are slated to play a four-match Test series later this year, beginning from December 4 in Brisbane. (ANI)