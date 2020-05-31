Canada's Mackenzie Tour canceled amid virus restrictions

Canada's Mackenzie Tour canceled amid virus restrictionsPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-05-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 09:17 IST
The Mackenzie Tour, the US PGA Tour-backed developmental circuit in Canada, has cancelled its 2020 season because of continuing COVID-19 restrictions. "With growing uncertainty surrounding the border and the 14-day quarantine regulations, among other factors, we've weighed all of our options and concluded that it is not feasible to play this summer," said Mackenzie Tour Executive Director Scott Pritchard.
"With the safety of the communities we play in mind, as well as the well-being of our players, sponsors, tournament-organizing committees, volunteers and golf course staff, we came to the realization that this is the best decision for everyone involved." Pritchard said the move would give Mackenzie Tour members a chance to play elsewhere while competition in Canada remained curtailed. The season had been set to include 13 tournaments, the most in the tour's history.
The Mackenzie Tour is one of three international circuits backed by the US PGA Tour, along with the PGA Tour China and PGA Tour Latinoamerica. All provide access to the Korn Ferry developmental tour and the US PGA Tour. The Mackenzie Tour's eighth season had been scheduled to begin this week at the Canada Life Open in Vancouver.
