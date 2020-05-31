Wasim Akram congratulates Saqlain Mushtaq for new role

Left Menu
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram congratulated veteran spinner Saqlain Mushtaq for becoming the Head of International Player Development.

31-05-2020
Saqlain Mushtaq and Wasim Akram. (L-R) (Photo/Wasim Akram Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram congratulated veteran spinner Saqlain Mushtaq for becoming the Head of International Player Development. Akram said he is "sure" that Mushtaq's experience, past and present will bring the best results.

Taking to Twitter Akram wrote, "Congratulations to @Saqlain_Mushtaq Head of International Player Development. I am sure with his experience, past and present he will excel in this appointed position. All the best Saqi @TheRealPCB." On Thursday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed former bowler Saqlain Mushtaq as the Head of International Player Development role as part of the prestigious High-Performance Cente's restructuring.

The board had also appointed Grant Bradburn as Head of High-Performance Coaching while LUMS graduate Asser Malik was confirmed as High-Performance Operations Manager. The three appointments were made following a robust recruitment process that included presentations by the candidates, followed by interviews conducted by a high-powered panel that also included members of the PCB Cricket Committee.

Mushtaq played international cricket between 1995 and 2004 and will be responsible for identifying, developing and preparing players so that they could go on to become world-class cricketers. He, known for introducing the Doosra, at the age of 18 established a record for the most ODI wickets in a calendar year (65).

He then did even better the following year, setting a mark (69) that still stands. His impact was so great that he became the fastest bowler in history in terms of time (one year and 225 days) to reach the landmark of 100 ODI wickets, and to this day, no one else has got there in less than two years. The 43-year-old has previously worked as a spin bowling coach with Bangladesh, West Indies and England men's cricket teams, apart from serving as a consultant for PCB, Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket. (ANI)

