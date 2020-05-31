Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atalanta coach feared for his life as he fought virus

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 16:16 IST
Atalanta coach feared for his life as he fought virus

When Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was struggling with the coronavirus in mid-March, the prospect of entering Bergamo's hospital -- which was overflowing with COVID-19 patients at the time -- made him fear for his life. "Every two minutes an ambulance passed by. … It seemed like a war," Gasperini said. "At night, I would think, 'If go in there (the hospital), what will happen to me?'" Fortunately for Gasperini, he quickly recovered and did not have to check into the Pope John XXIII hospital. The coach only recently confirmed that he had the virus when the entire team was tested 10 days ago, he said in an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport published on Sunday.

The 62-year-old Gasperini started feeling sick on March 9, a day before Atalanta played at Valencia in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. He said that when he returned to Bergamo, which was quickly becoming the epicenter of the pandemic, "I didn't have a fever but I felt destroyed and as if I had a 40-degree (Celsius, or 104 Fahrenheit) fever." Many experts have pointed to the first-leg game between Atalanta and Valencia on Feb. 19 in Milan as one of the biggest reasons why the virus was so deadly in Bergamo. The match has been dubbed "Game Zero" by the local media.

With the virus advancing rapidly across Europe, the second leg in Valencia was played without fans. Still, more than 35% of Valencia's team became infected. More than 16,000 people have died from the virus in the Lombardy region containing Bergamo, which has been one of the hardest-hit cities.

"It will take years to really understand what happened," Gasperini said. "Every time I think about it, it seems absurd: The high point of our sporting (achievement) coincided with the city's deepest pain. "I feel more Bergamasco now," added Gasperini, who is from the Turin area.

Previously the only member of Atalanta who was confirmed as testing positive for the virus was reserve goalkeeper Marco Sportiello. Atalanta advanced to the quarterfinals on 8-4 aggregate but has not played since then with soccer not due to restart in Italy until mid-June.

"Atalanta can help Bergamo recover, while respecting the pain and those in mourning," Gasperini said. "It will take time to see people celebrating again in the piazzas or at the airport, but the Bergamaschi keep their fires burning under the ashes. "There isn't one player who left the city. More than one of them lost weight, which could also be the sign of psychological issues," the coach added. "It's difficult to read everyone's repressed emotional state. Some of them had their families far away.

"One thing for sure, though, is that the squad remained connected with Bergamo's suffering and it will bring that out onto the field.".

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus crisis to impact political narrative; more focus on sustainable development, healthcare, self-reliant India: BJP's Bhupender Yadav.

Coronavirus crisis to impact political narrative more focus on sustainable development, healthcare, self-reliant India BJPs Bhupender Yadav....

Migrant who died on board train is Bihar's 21st COVID-19 fatality

A migrant worker who died last week on board a Shramik Special train by which he was returning home from Haryana has tested positive for COVID-19, raising Bihars death toll to 21, an official said here on Sunday. According to the official, ...

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 30, eases restrictions under 'Mission Begin Again'

Maharashtra Government has extended COVID-19 lockdown till June 30 and has also issued directives to ease restrictions under the exercise termed as Mission Begin Again. The movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 9 p...

Lorry rams into auto carrying 10 migrant labourers on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

An auto carrying 10 migrant labourers was on Sunday hit by a lorry on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway. An auto transporting 10 migrant workers from Hyderabad to Prakasham District met with an accident near Nakarekal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020