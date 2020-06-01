Olleh announces he is taking a break for summer

Just days after Dignitas announced it cut ties with League of Legends academy player Kim "Olleh" Joo-Sung, the 25-year-old South Korean support player announced he is taking a break from esports. On an AMA (Ask Me Anything) thread on Reddit on Saturday, Olleh opened with a brief statement that included, "I was in contract with teams for all years and didn't take a break once. But I think for the summer, I'm going to take a break for a bit and figure out what I wanna do."

Dignitas released Olleh on Thursday, shortly after Olleh tweeted that the team had granted him permission to speak with other clubs. Olleh spent five months with Dignitas' academy team following stints with Golden Guardians, Team Liquid and Immortals, among other teams.

He was part of the Liquid team that won the North American-based League Championship Series' Spring Split playoffs in 2018 and the LCS' Summer Split regular season and playoffs that year, too. Dignitas' academy squad placed second in the Spring Split regular season this year before losing in the playoff semifinals.

--Field Level Media