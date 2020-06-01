Jadon Sancho pays tribute to George Floyd
Terming his first professional hat trick as 'bittersweet', Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho paid tribute to George Floyd saying that we must 'address and help' make a change.ANI | Paderborn | Updated: 01-06-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 09:40 IST
Terming his first professional hat trick as 'bittersweet', Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho paid tribute to George Floyd saying that we must 'address and help' make a change. Sancho had revealed 'Justice for George Floyd' message on his t-shirt during his club's match against SC Paderborn in the ongoing Bundesliga on Sunday.
Sancho took to Twitter to write: "First professional hat trick. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd." Unrest erupted in Minneapolis and other US cities on Tuesday after Floyd, an African-American man, died following his arrest by the four officers.
A viral video showed a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning the 46-year-old Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter. The four police officers were fired. Chauvin was also charged with murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.
The 20-year-old, Sancho, scored a sumptuous hat-trick, scoring a goal in the 57th, 74th and 92nd minute of the game. He helped Borussia Dortmund thrash their opponents by 6-1. (ANI)
