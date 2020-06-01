Left Menu
Virat Kohli best batsman in the world currently: Sangakkara

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara on Monday said that currently Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world.

01-06-2020
India skipper Virat Kohli (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara on Monday said that currently Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world. Sangakkara was doing an Instagram live session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa when he was asked to name the best batsman in the world.

To this, Sangakkara replied without hesitation, "Virat Kohli" . When the former Sri Lanka skipper was asked to name the best bowler in the world currently, he replied: "I think when it comes to spin, you have to admire Nathan Lyon. What he has done over the last few years, it has been incredible. The way he has bowled, it was not easy for any orthodox bowler coming in the game with his modern-day batsmen. He is incredible, probably worth saying, he is the best spinner".

"When it comes to a fast bowler, in English conditions, you have to go with a guy like James Anderson, he is exceptional. But you also have to go with guys who can bowl in any conditions, so guys like Mitchell Starc, maybe even Jasprit Bumrah if he can keep his fitness. They are the kinds of bowlers who can challenge the batsmen with the kind of firepower they have". Over the years, comparisons between Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have been growing and many have picked the current Indian skipper to break the records set by Tendulkar.

Tendulkar called time on his career after registering 100 international centuries, while Kohli has 70 centuries across all formats. Currently, Kohli is ranked at the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings while he is in second place in the Tests rankings. (ANI)

