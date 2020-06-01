Left Menu
'Have identified things that I need to work on': Rabada on his temper

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada on Monday said that he has identified things that he needs to work upon to sort out his temper issue.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:09 IST
Kagiso Rabada celebrating the dismissal of Joe Root on day one of third Test. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada on Monday said that he has identified things that he needs to work upon to sort out his temper issue. His remark comes as the pacer has often been given demerit points by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his fiery behaviour on the field of cricket.

"I think it's just my passion (for playing cricket for my country) that comes through. Everyone has their opinion on this matter and they are entitled to it. I have identified the things I need to work on and I'll address them with the people that are closest to me and who I feel should be helping me," sport24.co.za quoted Rabada as saying. Earlier this year, Rabada received a sanction from the ICC for celebrating the wicket of England skipper Joe Root in a fiery manner.

Rabada was spotted running up to the English skipper and then screaming in delight. The demermit points handed by the ICC was met with a mixed response as many former cricketers criticised the apex body for being too harsh. "You are always going to be criticised by people. It is important that you don't take certain things that people say to heart. You will always have a lot of critics, who don't agree with what you do. As long as you're true to yourself, that's the most important thing. Then you can grow," Rabada said.

"Your branding as a professional athlete is all about being yourself. The South African sporting market is quite conservative, so it's important for a person to learn who he or she is, but also realise there are other considerations too," he added. Rabada had a mixed bag in the last 12 months as he scalped 21 wickets in six Tests and five wickets from five T20I matches.

So far, the pacer has played 43 Tests, 75 ODIs and 24 T20Is and has managed to take 244 wickets across all formats. He is currently ranked at the number fifth spot in both the Test and ODI rankings. (ANI)

