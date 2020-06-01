Jurgen Klopp is 'special coach': Former Dortmund defender Brzenska

Former Borussia Dortmund defender Markus Brzenska termed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as a "special coach" because of his training tactics and speeches. Brzenska, who has played under the German head coach at Westfalenstadion, has talked up his managerial credentials, despite only working with him briefly.

"Outstanding. He has his difficult sides too but the speeches and his training were something completely new. We noticed immediately that he is a special coach. He was always honest with me. I was told in advance that they weren't planning to work with me anymore, but I did the pre-season anyway," Goal.com quoted Brzenska as saying. Klopp carved out a reputation as one of the top coaches in European football during his time at Dortmund between 2008 and 2015.

Dortmund won five major honours during that period, including two Bundesliga titles, and also reached the 2013 Champions League final, only to be beaten by arch-rivals Bayern Munich. "Afterwards, he came to me and said that I had played a good pre-season but unfortunately they did not count on me anymore. Dortmund had brought in two new central defenders, Neven Subotic and Felipe Santana. So, I knew that I would have no more prospects at the club," Brzenska said.

Klopp is currently preparing his Liverpool squad for a return to Premier League action, with the coronavirus-enforced break in the season set to come to an end on June 17. The Reds need only two more victories to be assured of the title, having already established a 25-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City at the top of the table. (ANI)