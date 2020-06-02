Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Small-market teams want in on restart

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 00:23 IST
Report: Small-market teams want in on restart

Resuming the NBA season with the top 22 teams in July remains the most probable option for the league, but ESPN reported several small-market teams want all 30 clubs to be involved in resuming the 2019-2020 season. A formal vote will take place Thursday, setting the path for the NBA to play games as early as July 22.

But ESPN reported Monday that Oklahoma City Thunder owner Clay Bennett implored those on the Board of Governors call Friday to consider the financial ramifications for small-market franchises without games and game-related income for eight or nine months. Bennett, per ESPN, asked owners to accommodate all 30 teams in the plan to resume play.

As many as five teams will be included in the play-in portion of the conference playoffs. For example, in the Western Conference, the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns are within reasonable striking distance of the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis is the No. 8 seed in the current standings. ESPN reported those teams currently not included in the revised playoff field are pushing for a formal training camp over the summer.

The concern of those teams is being separated from players from March until November or December, when next season is expected to begin, would be detrimental. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tropical storm kills 17 in El Salvador and Guatemala

Rains from Tropical Storm Amanda left at least 17 dead and seven missing while causing extensive damage across El Salvador and Guatemala that pushed thousands of people into shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic. EL Salvador Interior Minis...

Pompeo says U.S. considers welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs

The United States is considering the option of welcoming people from Hong Kong in response to Chinas push to impose national security legislation in the former British colony, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in remarks released on ...

Independent autopsy finds George Floyd died by asphyxiation, homicide

Two doctors who carried out an independent autopsy of George Floyd, the black man whose death in Minneapolis police custody last week triggered nationwide protests, said on Monday that he died from asphyxiation and that his death was a homi...

Popovich rips 'deranged' Trump for lack of leadership

Enraged San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sharply criticized the lack of leadership shown by President Donald Trump and called him a coward in the wake of week-long protests surrounding the death of George Floyd. Popovich told The Nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020