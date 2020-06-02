Coronavirus break could prolong my career by "a year or two" , says Anderson

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson reckons the coronavirus enforced break from the game could extend his career "by a year or two". The COVID-19 pandemic has led to cancellation or postponement of all sporting events, including international and domestic cricket.

However, Anderson, who is in the twilight of his career, said the break could lead to something good for him. "It (the break) could just add on a year or two at the end of my career," Anderson said on the BBC podcast 'Tailenders'.

The 37-year-old, who last played in January before suffering an injury, is part of the 55-member group that has been asked by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to return to training, ahead of the West Indies Test series. "I've really enjoyed being back and as odd as it is just bowling into a net, with not many people around, it's still nice to be back and playing cricket," Anderson said.

"I bring all the kit myself - my bands and med balls to warm-up with - and I've got my own cricket balls which I don't normally have. I have a quick lap round the outfield and then straight into the nets. I bowl a few overs and then get straight back in the car and go home." "I got up to speed quite quickly. I'm off my full run up and I feel like I'm ready to play now. I need to just calm down a bit," Anderson said, explaining his routine. Despite the pandemic delaying the start of their home season, the ECB plans to stage a full international programme that includes a three-Test series against West Indies, scheduled to start on July 8, and Pakistan as well as limited-overs internationals against Australia and Ireland at 'bio-secure' venues.

"As players, you are working towards the July 8 date as if it's going to happen but obviously each stage has to be ticked off by the government, most importantly, and secondly the ECB," Anderson said..