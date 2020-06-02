Left Menu
'This shocking tragedy crossed the line': Tiger Woods on George Floyd's demise

Ace golfer Tiger Woods on Tuesday condoled the demise of George Floyd and said that this shocking tragedy crossed every line.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:31 IST
Ace golfer Tiger Woods (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Ace golfer Tiger Woods on Tuesday condoled the demise of George Floyd and said that this shocking tragedy crossed every line. His remark comes as 'Black Lives Matter' protests are taking place throughout the US after an African-American man -- George Floyd -- passed away after having a knee pressed into his neck by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin.

"My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones and all of us who are hurting right now. I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force," Woods wrote in a Twitter post. The 44-year-old Woods also said that no solution can be found through looting and burning the neighbourhoods. He urged everyone to try to find a solution through honest and constructive conversations.

"This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line. I remember the LA riots and learned that education is the best path forward. We can make our points without burning the very neighbourhoods that we live in. I hope that through constructive, honest conversations we can build a sfaer, unified society," Wood added. Ever since the demise of George Floyd, protests erupted from demonstrations in cities from San Francisco to Boston.

The officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He and three other officers have been fired from the force as well after the video of Floyd's death emerged.

Earlier, an over 200-year-old historic St John's church near White House was vandalised and set on fire as protests over the death of Floyd escalated into rioting and multiple fires were seen in Washington and other US cities. (ANI)

