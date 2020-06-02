Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't be a 'cow on ice': Sliding key to French Open success

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:27 IST
Don't be a 'cow on ice': Sliding key to French Open success

Before Roger Federer briefly returned to clay-court tennis in 2019 — a decade removed from his French Open title — his confidence was low, he explained, “because I don't even remember how to slide anymore.” Before Maria Sharapova figured out the necessary footwork to claim two trophies in Paris, she joked the rust-colored surface made her look like “a cow on ice.” And anyone who's ever seen Rafael Nadal play on clay knows his ability to glide along the ground to reach shots others can't is as big a reason for his record 12 championships at Roland Garros as his bullwhip of a forehand or his unflagging spirit. One of the common sights at the French Open, postponed from now until September because of the coronavirus pandemic, are the marks left in the clay by sliding players. A big secret to success on the surface is the skill of the slide, which involves getting into position to hit a ball and quickly changing directions for the next shot.

“Clay-court tennis requires a blend of aggression with patience and tactics and physicality. If you're a natural mover, as Nadal is on this surface, that's not something that has to come into your focus. If you're not ... it's so different from what you're used to playing on predominantly, a hard court, where your footing is secure,” said Jim Courier, a four-time major champion. “Clay requires a bit of a different mindset. You have to be ready to hit that extra shot. You have to be ready to slide, dig in, play some defense.” In the nearly 30 years since Courier's titles at Roland Garros in 1991-92, only one other French Open was won by an American man, Andre Agassi in 1999. More often it is someone from Europe — usually Nadal, of course — or South America, such as Gustavo Kuerten.

“I was lucky to be raised in Florida, where the bulk of the tournaments you play as a youngster are on the green clay,” Courier said. “So I learned how to slide at a very early age. For me it was very natural. I had no issues with it, no mental hang-up at all.” Same for someone like Novak Djokovic, who has turned sliding on all surfaces into an art form. Not so for those who came to clay later in life.

Monica Puig, the 2016 Olympic champion from Puerto Rico, laughed when asked whether sliding came easily. “No. Not at all,” she said. “I remember falling all over the place.” “My first few coaches, we worked on it — even how not to get hurt when you're sliding,” Puig said, knocking on a table. James Blake, a retired American player who reached No. 4 in the rankings, said he never felt comfortable with the kind of movement required for clay.

During a practice session in Rome in 2004, Blake tried sliding to reach a ball but his foot got caught and he slammed head-first into the net post, breaking his neck. “I don't think,” Blake said, “that would have happened on another surface.” As for the proper technique, Blake said: “It's the sliding and the recovery. It's one thing to slide into it and execute that shot; it's getting back for the next ball for me was the most difficult. You watch Rafa and you watch Novak, and even Roger, and they do it so gracefully and so easily.” One issue for Puig when she moved to clay courts: the wrong shoes.

Those for clay use a full herringbone pattern on the sole to stop the dirt from piling up, allowing for more traction — described by former top-10 member Roberto Bautista Agut as “a little more stick” — and smoother sliding. Hard-court shoes usually have only partial herringbone treads and more cushioning, while grass-court shoes are entirely different, with cleat-like pimples on the bottom.

Today's pros use all three types of footwear. The days of the surface specialists are over.

“Twenty, 30 years ago, the players played just on one surface. The Spanish guys never played on grass,” said Pablo Carreño Busta, a former top-10 player from Barcelona who has reached the U.S. Open semifinals and the French Open quarterfinals. “Maybe one or two players hate to play on these courts,” he said in Paris last year, “but I think everybody knows how to do it. ... If you don't know how to do it, of course, it's worse.” AP BS BS

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt orders probe into 'scam' at cooperative bank in Amritsar

The Punjab government on Tuesday ordered a probe into an alleged scam at a cooperative bank in AmritsarA team of senior audit officers will thoroughly probe the matter, said state Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in an officia...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Motorcycling Nine-times world champion Ubbiali dead at 90Nine-times motorcycling world champion Carlo Ubbiali, who raced in the first world championship in 1949 and later dominated the 1...

West Bengal: Child marriages, trafficking continue amid crises; helpline launched

Following reports that child marriages and trafficking have taken place in the state amid the crises of COVID-19 and Cyclone Amphan, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights WBCPCR has launched a helpline to address the mat...

'Remove China Apps' crosses 50 lakh downloads amid anti-China sentiments

A new tool called Remove China Apps has gained popularity in India and crossed over 50 lakh downloads within weeks of launch with its promise of deleting Chinese apps from phones. This comes at a time when anti-China sentiments are simmerin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020