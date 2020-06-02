Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gilchrist made it hard for wicket-keepers to not score runs: Ian Smith

Former New Zealand player Ian Smith reckons that specialist wicket-keepers are now a thing of the past and added that scoring runs is now an essential part for wicket-keepers to keep their place in the side.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:51 IST
Gilchrist made it hard for wicket-keepers to not score runs: Ian Smith
Former Australia wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former New Zealand player Ian Smith reckons that specialist wicket-keepers are now a thing of the past and added that scoring runs is now an essential part for wicket-keepers to keep their place in the side. Smith also said that Adam Gilchrist was the one who made it hard for wicket-keepers to not score runs, and lauded the Australian for his abilities.

Smith was speaking at an interaction organised by International Cricket Council (ICC) as a part of their podcast series titled 'Inside Out'. "Yeah, specalist glovesman, that is their number one skill, I think that is a thing of the past and I was a part of that guys who were in the bracket of being picked because of our wicket-keeping abilities, that was my stop and trade and runs on top of that were pretty much a bonus," Smith said during the interaction.

"Adam Gilchrist changed that too a large degree, he made it very hard for wicket-keepers to not score runs, you must now be able to bat, by that I mean, wicket-keepers now need to average in the 30s," he added. However, Smith said that this is a interesting topic to talk about as he raised the topic of what happens if a wicket-keeper batsman scores runs, but ends up dropping key catches in the match.

"It is a really interesting topic as I might average 40 as a wicket-keeper but if I drop Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, is my 40 runs worth that as these guys may go on to score way more runs," Smith said. "Now you are expected to be dully skilled, I think that is a bit of shame, I think silkiness of wicket-keepers was something to behold," he added.

Ian Smith played 63 Tests and 98 ODIs for New Zealand and he managed to score 2,870 runs across both formats. Smith called time on his career with 261 dismissals (248 catches, 13 stumpings) in his international career.

On the other hand, Gilchrist finished his career with 813 catches and 92 stumpings, taking his total tally to 905 and he is on the second spot for most-dismissals as a wicket-keeper in international cricket. Gilchrist played 96 Tests, 287 ODIs, and 13 T20Is for Australia and he managed to score 15,461 runs across all formats of the game. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

Emissions Trading Scheme ready to cut NZ's greenhouse gas pollution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street advances on signs of economic rebound

U.S. stocks posted modest gains on Tuesday as market participants looked past widespread social unrest and pandemic worries to focus instead on lifting lockdown restrictions and signs of economic recovery. Cyclical stocks like financials an...

Rajasthan CM directs officials to conduct university exams in July

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday directed officials to conduct the exams of universities, postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, in July. Chairing a review meeting of the higher education department, the chief minister aske...

HC imposes Rs 10,000 as costs on couple for not wearing masks during marriage

The Punjab and Haryana High court on Tuesday imposed Rs 10,000 as costs on a couple after learning that they did not wear masks during their marriage function. The Gurdaspur-based couple had approached the high court, seeking protection.Whi...

8 nurses working at pvt hospital in Delhi test positive for COVID-19

Eight nurses have tested positive for COVID-19 at a private hospital here, over a week after a nursing staff member of the facility died of the infection, officials said on Tuesday. The employee of Kalra Hospital had died of COVID-19 on May...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020