Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 05:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 05:25 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Cincinnati 'exploring multiple scenarios' for summer tournament

Cincinnati Masters organisers are exploring options for hosting the tournament as the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/02/sports/tennis/us-open-new-york.html?smid=tw-share that it could be moved to Flushing Meadows this year as part of a double-header with the U.S. Open. "The health and safety of the players, fans, volunteers and staff will be our greatest concern," tournament organisers said in a written statement. F1 champion Hamilton 'overcome with rage' at racial injustice

Six times Formula One motor racing world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Tuesday he felt "completely overcome with rage" as he urged people to speak out against racism and stand up for justice. The Briton had slammed his sport on Sunday for its silence over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis after a white U.S. police officer knelt on his neck. Woods labels Floyd death a 'shocking tragedy'

Tiger Woods took to Twitter to speak out for the first time since the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died in police custody last week. Police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder after pressing his knee on the neck of Floyd, an African American, for more than eight minutes. Chauvin was also charged with second-degree manslaughter. Mayweather offers to cover funeral costs for George Floyd

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather has offered to cover the funeral expenses for George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death while in police custody in Minneapolis prompted protests across the United States. The former five-division world champion's promotional company, Mayweather Productions, confirmed on Twitter that he had made the offer, and several local media reports have said the family have accepted. Hall of Famer Wes Unseld dies aged 74

Basketball Hall of Fame center Wes Unseld, an elite rebounder who led Washington to their only NBA championship in 1978, died on Tuesday, aged 74, his family said. Unseld, who along with Wilt Chamberlain is one of two players to win NBA Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors in the same season, died following lengthy health battles, most recently with pneumonia. Spain considering allowing soccer fans to return to matches

Spain's health ministry is weighing up whether to let fans back into soccer stadiums when the season restarts later in June after a three-month pause due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Health Emergency Coordinator Fernando Simon said on Tuesday. Simon explained that regions which had moved into phase three of the de-escalation process could be authorised to hold matches with spectators but added that they might be prevented from doing so in the interest of sporting fairness. Celtics' Poirier joins Floyd protests with team mates

Celtics center Vincent Poirier says he took part in a protest with NBA team mates Marcus Smart and Enes Kanter in Boston on Sunday over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week. "Even as someone who is white this must concern me," Poirier told French sports daily L'Equipe on Tuesday. FIFA adds voice to protests over Floyd's death

World soccer's governing body FIFA has joined sports leagues, teams and players around the globe to express solidarity amid outrage over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in the United States. The National Football League, National Hockey League and National Basketball Association have put out statements about the racial injustice that sparked protests across the U.S. but Major League Baseball has yet to make an official statement. No race cancellation even if driver has COVID, says F1 boss

Formula One will not cancel a race even if a driver tests positive for COVID-19, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday. The American was speaking after the sport published an eight-race initial calendar with the season starting in Austria on July 5. Rams' Donald favored to win NFL Def. Player of Year award

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is favored to capture his third NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2020, according to a pair of sportsbooks. Donald, who won the honor in 2017 and 2018, is +750 to reclaim the award at Bet MGM and +700 in the eyes of DraftKings.

