It's advantage Real and Barca when La Liga restarts: Former England star McManaman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:39 IST
Former England star Steve McManaman feels that big clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona, which feature top players and have big squads, will do better than others when the La Liga restarts next week behind closed doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Lionel Messi's Barcelona and Real Madrid are at first and second position respectively in the 20-team standings after 27 matches each with two points separating them. Eleven rounds remain to be played.   "The schedule is tight with just 5-6 weeks and so the teams with quality players and big squads, which have better player back-ups, will do better. Barcelona and Real Madrid have these and it is a very close race between the two at the top," McManaman said during a worldwide virtual press conference to mark the the return of La Liga on June 11.

McManaman also said that the three months break due to the COVID-19 pandemic has also given time to some top players in Barcelona and Real Madrid to recover from their injuries. "Those injured (in Barcelona and Real Madrid) are back. Everybody seemed to be fit and so they will benefit from the three months of break. I hope Real Madrid win the La Liga," said the former England midfielder, who won 37 international caps between 1994 and 2001.

McManaman, now 48, is considered one of the most decorated English footballers to have played for a club abroad. After nine years at Liverpool, he moved to Real Madrid in 1999. At Real Madrid, he became the first English player to win the UEFA Champions League with a non-English club in 2000. Two years later, he became the first English player to win the Champions League twice. He also won La Liga twice before moving to Manchester City in 2003.

La Liga organisers want to finish the season on the weekend of July 18-19 "depending on the evolution" of coronavirus. McManaman said the important thing is to finish the league "without any disruption" or "another lockdown".

Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Luis Garcia, who also spent one season at the Indian Super League side Atletico de Kolkata in 2014, said the players should avoid getting injured in the initial matches. "The players had three months without playing and so they should not get injured in the first couple of matches. But the most important thing is their safety," he said.

He said the organisers have worked out an innovative project wherein fans from anywhere in the world can send their applause which will be replayed at the empty stadia to encourage the players. "It is a fantastic project. Anybody around the world can send their applause on a website and La Liga will replay them in the stadia." Former Uruguay and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Forlan, who also spent one season at ISL side Mumbai City FC in 2016, advised the players to follow the guidelines, like avoiding hugs and high fives, put in place in view of the global health crisis.

"It is about life and every other thing will have to be changed if we have to go back to normal life. We want to see the restart of La Liga but we need to respect the guidelines. It is for us and to help us." PTI PDS PM PM.

