Texans free up players on day of Floyd's funeral

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 23:28 IST
The Texans will not hold virtual meetings on June 9 in an effort to allow players to attend George Floyd's funeral in Houston, coach Bill O'Brien announced Wednesday. Floyd, who was from Houston, died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder after pressing his knee on the neck of Floyd, an African American, for more than eight minutes. Chauvin was also charged with second-degree manslaughter. O'Brien, who plans to attend the funeral, was emotional on Wednesday when speaking about Floyd's death and the state of race relations in the United States.

"We stand by you, and we are ready to do our part in this community," O'Brien said. O'Brien also admitted his opinion on recent public issues has been shaped by conversations with quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Kenny Stills.

"I think everyone has to admit their mistakes along the way," O'Brien said. "We all have to stand up and understand that what is going on in this country right now is wrong. It's wrong. Relative to many, many things. "It's not just police brutality, although that's what we're talking about right now. It's corporate America. It's professional sports. It's the medical area. It's the legal area. We all have to do our part. We all have to do it now.

Watson attended a protest in Houston on Tuesday that was led by the Floyd family.

