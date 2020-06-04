Joh edges Korda in sudden death for LPGA eTour title

Tiffany Joh sank a 23-foot birdie putt on the first hole of sudden death to beat Jessica Korda in the final of the LPGA eTour Live tournament on Wednesday. The match on the World Golf Tour online game began on the virtual front nine at the Olympic Club in San Francisco before concluding on the 10th hole.

Joh began the day playing in the dragon onesie she had worn previously in the tournament. "I actually purchased it for a Games of Thrones finale party, but it's quite warm," she said. "I'm sweating in kind of unusual places."

Joh went 1 up with par on third hole. Korda got even with a birdie on the ninth hole. Heading to sudden death, Jon took off the onesie while saying, "Getting serious now."

Korda replied, "Is it getting hot, or is it just me?" When Joh rolled in the long winning putt, Korda said, "Are you freakin' kidding? Congratulations to Joh."

Joh replied, jokingly, "It was such a long road to get here. So much practice. ... "This was definitely my most nerve-wracking match. I definitely haven't gone to sudden-death holes in this game before, and I've definitely never sweated this much playing online golf before. That's a new one for me."

Korda said of the event, "It's been very fun. To top it off with Tiff and her onesie has been a real pleasure. ... It's been nice to be able to connect with everyone and have some really poor smack-talk." The prize for winning the tournament was an Acer Swift 7 laptop.

Joh said of her plan for the new computer, "I will be bingeing a lot of Netflix. I'm glad I got something that will help my somewhat unhealthy habit continue down the road. I'm really, really excited." --Field Level Media