Lawyer for Giants' Baker: Charges likely to be dropped soon

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 09:02 IST
New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker likely will be cleared of robbery charges soon, according to his attorney. Patrick G. Patel told SNY on Wednesday that the charges related to a May 13 incident in Miramar, Fla., will be dropped in the coming days.

"I think we've got the case won, to be honest with you. I think it's only a matter of time," Patel said. Baker was charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault, and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar was charged with four counts of armed robbery on connection with the same incident. Both pleaded not guilty to all charges in mid-May and were released from jail on bond.

Patel told SNY, "As soon this dismissal goes (through), he's going to head back to Jersey and start practicing. If it becomes a charge, then the NFL will suspend him. So the Giants are really just playing it cool right now, which is the right thing to do. Just do nothing until the state makes a decision on what they're going to do." The witnesses who informed police that Baker, 22, participated in the alleged robbery subsequently changed their stories to exonerate him, according to Patel.

The lawyer also said that Baker has an alibi from being logged in on the Madden video game at the time of the alleged crime. The judge in Baker's case granted the player permission to travel for work purposes as of last week. However, the Giants had previously told Baker not to participate in virtual team meetings to focus instead on the legal matters.

Patel also addressed the fact that the NFL still could issue a punishment for Baker regardless of the case's outcome in court. "It's the kid's life," Patel told SNY. "This kid (could) get suspended and lose his job, and then the case gets dismissed and what have we done? So everybody's taking a wait-and-see approach."

Regarding the entire situation, Patel told SNY of Baker, "Hopefully it's a wake-up call for the young kid. That's what he needed." Baker appeared in 16 games last season, making 15 starts. He recorded 61 tackles and eight passes defensed.

--Field Level Media

