Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Liverpool players donate signed jerseys to raise funds

In a bid to raise funds for the Players Together initiative, Liverpool on Wednesday announced that players have donated individual signed jerseys.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 04-06-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 10:50 IST
COVID-19: Liverpool players donate signed jerseys to raise funds
Liverpool logo . Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to raise funds for the Players Together initiative, Liverpool on Wednesday announced that players have donated individual signed jerseys. "Fans can bid on the autographed shirts of their favourite player for £5 per entry as part of the Shirts for Heroes prize draw, with winners selected at random and notified by July 1," the club said in a statement.

Stars from the Premier League's 19 other clubs have also put jerseys into the raffle and all monies raised will go directly towards National Health Service (NHS) Charities Together. In April, Premier League players had announced the establishment of '#PlayersTogether', an initiative to donate "funds quickly and efficiently" to NHS charities in an effort to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The English top-flight league has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the league has confirmed its return date as June 17 and all the matches will be played behind closed doors. Before the suspension of the Premier League, Liverpool was at the top of the standings and was 25 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool is just two wins away from lifting the title. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Can I get COVID-19 through my eyes or ears?

Its possible through the eyes, but not likely through the ears. As with the nose and mouth, doctors say the eyes may be a route of infection if someone with the virus coughs or sneezes nearby. Infection is also possible when rubbing your ey...

Reopening economy herculean task; problem is to get fear out of people's minds, need clear narrative from PM: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi.

Reopening economy herculean task problem is to get fear out of peoples minds, need clear narrative from PM Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi....

Not seeing smooth, concerted, rhythmic movement towards unlocking of economy, Bajaj Auto MD tells Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Not seeing smooth, concerted, rhythmic movement towards unlocking of economy, Bajaj Auto MD tells Congress leader Rahul Gandhi....

Coronavirus strands merchant ship crews at sea for months

For nearly four months, Capt. Andrei Kogankov and his oil tanker crew havent set foot on dry land. With global travel at a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian captain was forced to extend his normal contract. He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020