Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCB rejects Mushfiqur Rahim's request to train at Sher-e-Bangla citing COVID-19 threat

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 04-06-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 11:11 IST
BCB rejects Mushfiqur Rahim's request to train at Sher-e-Bangla citing COVID-19 threat

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has turned down former captain Mushfiqur Rahim and other senior players' request to train at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, citing health safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The BCB said the disinfecting process is yet to be completed at the Mirpur facility.

"Mushfiq communicated with us, he wanted to begin personal training. But we told him that this is not yet a safe time to do so, he should train at home. Training is important, but players' safety is more important to us," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury was quoted as saying by 'Cricbuzz'. "A few other players wanted to know if they could do individual training. But our message was the same for all. We are working on disinfecting our facilities. But the job is yet to be completed." In Bangladesh 746 people have died and over 55,000 have tested positive for coronavirus. "We need to consider the overall situation. We can't rush into anything. Many countries are starting their activities; we will definitely do the same. However, we can't give an exact date right now," Nizamuddin said. "We have been working to disinfect the things we need for training after Eid, and it is in the process. After it is completed we can say that we are ready to start cricket training again.

"Then we will see the overall situation of the country. After assessing the overall situation we will call the players because, you have to understand, we can't risk the health of the players in any way because the players are a very valuable asset to the BCB." The BCB Chief Executive said that the board will follow the ICC guidelines regarding resumption of team training. "It is right that some other countries have started their training activities following the ICC guidelines and we will do the same. We'll just see what their plans are before making plans to resume cricket." BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury said that if BCB wants to hold a residential training programme for the whole team, then the medical team will also plan for a bio-safety bubble for the players. "Bio-safety bubble is what you put in an enclosed space. Keeping everyone inside a cover so that there is no communication from outside. Suppose you call a team of 15 players with five coaching staff, a total of 20 people, you check and test all of them. You isolated them by testing. "When you isolate them, you will see everything from their stay, their food to their transportation. They will not come in contact with anyone (outside)," he said.

Chowdhury also said that going by rate of infections, one needs to ascertain in which zone does the training facility falls. "We need to see the zones because there is no point making plans taking certain venues into consideration and later finding out that it falls in the red zone," he said.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Etihad to resume transit flights after UAE lifts suspension

Abu Dhabis Etihad Airways will resume carrying transit passengers from certain destinations on June 10 after the United Arab Emirates government lifted a suspension on those flights.Passengers from 20 cities in Europe, Asia and Australia wi...

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passes away

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee who is known for films like Choti Si Baat and Rajnigandha passed away earlier today following age-related ailments in Mumbai. Filmmaker and President of the Indian Film and TV Directors Association IFTDA As...

FTSE 100 retreats after rallying on recovery optimism

Londons FTSE 100 dipped from three-month highs on Thursday following strong gains earlier in the week on bets of a rebound in post-coronavirus economic activity, while energy firms tracked a fall in oil prices. The blue-chip index was down ...

European shares inch lower ahead of ECB meeting, carmakers drag

A European stock market rally paused on Thursday, with investors focussing on a European Central Bank meeting where policymakers are expected to provide more aid for the battered euro zone economy.The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020