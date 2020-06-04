Left Menu
Kohli better than Rohit in white-ball cricket, says Brad Hogg

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg reckons that Virat Kohli is better than Rohit Sharma in white-ball cricket because of his consistency during run-chases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 15:50 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg reckons that Virat Kohli is better than Rohit Sharma in white-ball cricket because of his consistency during run-chases. Hogg uploaded a video on his official YouTube channel and it was then that he answered a fan's question as to who is better between Kohli and Sharma in white-ball cricket.

"Well, Virat Kohli, because he's more consistent when India have the big run chases. When India are batting second, he stands up and delivers. But you really cannot compare the two as they have different roles," Hogg said in a video uploaded in his YouTube channel. "Rohit Sharma's role is to be aggressive against the new ball bowlers when field restrictions are at their least and Virat Kohli's role is to bat through the innings and make sure he's there at the end, so they complement each other," he added.

The comparisons between Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have also kept on growing and many have picked the current Indian skipper to break the records set by Tendulkar. Tendulkar managed to call time on his career after registering 100 international centuries, while Kohli currently has 70 centuries across all formats.

Currently, Kohli is ranked at the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings while he is in the second place in Tests rankings. On the other hand, Rohit had finished the 2019 World Cup as the highest run-scorer after registering 648 runs from just nine matches at an average of 81.00.

During the tournament, he also became the first batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Rohit, who is now the vice-captain of the ODI team, has played 224 ODIs, 108 T20Is, and 32 Tests so far.

The limited-overs vice-captain has scored 14,029 runs across all formats. Rohit is the only player in the world to have three double tons to his name in ODI cricket.

He also holds the record for the highest individual score in the 50-over format for his knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.(ANI)

