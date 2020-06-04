Left Menu
Bayern Munich planning to join George Floyd protests, says Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has said that the side is planning to join the protests against George Floyd's death.

04-06-2020
Bayern Munich logo . Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has said that the side is planning to join the protests against George Floyd's death. His remark comes as Black Lives Matter protests are taking place throughout the US after an African-American man -- George Floyd -- passed away after having a knee pressed into his neck by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin.

"I think it's good that it's not just one player protesting and maybe it's also an option to say something as a team. We are one world, one club, one football team and it doesn't matter if you are black or white," CNN quoted Kimmich as saying. "As a football player, you have a big power in this world and so my opinion is that we can feel this responsibility and we're able to say something like Sancho did," he added.

Over the past week, Jadon Sancho, Achraf Hakimi, Weston McKennie and Marcus Thuram have all protested during Bundesliga matches. "We as footballers, like Sancho, have a lot of power to reach other people, to be a role model and to say something because what we say, people outside listen and so this is a big chance to make a statement," Kimmich said.

The German Football Association had opened up an investigation into the protests by players during Bundesliga matches, but it has clarified that the body would not be taking any action. "Of course we discussed it (making protests as a team) and maybe we can do something. We maybe have to do something because we cannot give something like this racism a place," Kimmich said.

"We as players on Instagram or on social media, we can take our voice and use our power to reach the other people that this won't happen in the future anymore. And I think everybody has to stay together and fight against this racism, in football and in society," he added. Ever since the demise of Floyd, protests have erupted from San Francisco to Boston.

The officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He and three other officers have been fired from the force as well. (ANI)

