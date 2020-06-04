Feeling itchy, want to go out and play: Ashwin

Feeling itchy, want to go out and play: AshwinPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:57 IST
Confined to his home for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday said he was now "feeling itchy" and just wants to go out and play. Like other Indian cricketers, Ashwin has not been able to go out and practice since March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the outbreak of the deadly virus.
"Initially I felt like I was okay, but now I'm getting really itchy, I want to go out and play, or do something like that, I am getting really itchy inside the house," Ashwin said during an online conversation with Sadhguru. During the conversation, Ashwin played the host and asked numerous questions to Sadhguru on COVID-19 and other topics. The 33-year-old spinner resides in Chennai where sporting activities still hasn't resumed.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- India
- Chennai
- Sadhguru
- COVID
ALSO READ
26 scientists among 150 Indians returning home from S Africa this week
Foreign investors pull out USD 26 billion from Asian economies; USD 16 billion from India
FEATURE-Pests in a pandemic? India's plant doctors will see you online now
Diplomat Tirumurti arrives in NY to assume charge as India's new Ambassador to UN
Indian Navy on high alert for relief efforts in wake of Cyclone Amphan