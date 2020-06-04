Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Drew Brees apologises for kneeling comments

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 19:19 IST
NFL-Drew Brees apologises for kneeling comments

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees issued a lengthy apology on Thursday for comments he made about kneeling protests being disrespectful to the American flag that drew criticism on social media. Brees was asked during an appearance on Yahoo Finance's On the Move on Wednesday about the possibility of players protesting against racial injustice by kneeling during the anthem when the NFL's 2020 season kicks off in September.

The 41-year-old, widely regarded as one of the best passers in NFL history, said: "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country." Colin Kaepernick popularized the gesture of kneeling during pre-game renditions of "The Star-Spangled Banner" in 2016 while a member of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

Kneeling has become a symbol of the fight against police brutality used by protesters who have flooded the streets of U.S. cities in the wake of the death last week of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. "I would like to apologize to my friends, team mates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday," said Brees in an Instagram post alongside a picture of white and black hands shaking.

"In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. "In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country.

"They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy." Moments after the original comments became public the backlash was swift with team mates and other sport greats slamming Brees for his insensitivity.

"WOW MAN!! Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn't! You literally still don't understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee??" Los Angeles Lakers player and NBA great LeBron James posted on Twitter. Brees said he took full responsibility for his remarks and felt "sick" over how they were perceived.

"I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening... and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen," he added.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Las Vegas reopens from historic coronavirus casino closure

The casino coronavirus closure has ended. Cards are being dealt, dice are rolling and slot machines flashed and jingled for the first customers who started gambling again early Thursday in Las Vegas and throughout Nevada. The past few month...

Diego Costa pleads guilty to tax fraud in Spain

Atltico Madrid striker Diego Costa pleaded guilty to tax fraud on Thursday after not paying more than 1 million euros 1.1 million from income earned through image rights. Costa was given a six-month suspended sentence after reaching a deal ...

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary, defying a police ban

Thousands of people in Hong Kong defied a police ban Thursday evening, breaking through barricades to hold a candlelight vigil on the 31st anniversary of Chinas crushing of a democracy movement centred on Beijings Tiananmen Square. With dem...

CRPF to plant 22L saplings for environment protection

The Central Reserve Police Force, countrys largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel, will plant 22 lakh saplings on the occasion of world environment Day on Friday, a senior officer said. The force has asked all its country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020