Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB to seek govt clearance for camp to prepare for tour of England

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 05-06-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 09:33 IST
PCB to seek govt clearance for camp to prepare for tour of England
PCB logo Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will seek government clearance before setting up a training camp for its players to prepare for the tour of England in July amid the rising threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. Top PCB officials are busy formulating a plan to make the training camp possible at a time when the cases and deaths from COVID-19 are on the rise in Pakistan.

"Different plans are being looked at but the most important thing is that the board will have to get the final nod from the government before it goes ahead with the tour to England or even the training camp," an official in the board said. The High Performance Centre in Lahore where the board is planning to keep the players and officials does not have the capacity to house 20 players at one time and this is causing a big problem for the officials.

"Head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq understandably wants at least 25 players in the training camp and a list is being finalised but before it is announced the board wants to create a proper bio-secure environment at the high performance centre so that everyone is safe from COVID-19," the official said. The players and officials, once they move into the high performance centre, will not be allowed to go out or meet anyone including their family members because of the bio-security measures.

A reliable source in the board said some players had told Misbah that they would prefer to have a short training camp in Lahore. "Some players are reluctant to stay away for a three-week period in Lahore and then again for more than two months in the UK," the source said.

The board has said that it has left it on the players to decide whether they want to tour England or not and if anyone makes himself unavailable, there will not be any disciplinary action. Pakistan's former Test captain and batting great Javed Miandad has expressed apprehensions over the plan to tour England in the present situation.

"I would be worried because the COVID-19 situation in the UK is worse than what it is in Pakistan. I just hope the board examines everything before sending the team to England because it would be a huge risk for the players," Miandad said. Pakistan has reported more than 85,000 cases so far, while the count in the UK has crossed 2.70 lakh.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 9,851 cases, 273 deaths

India registered its highest spike in COVID-19 cases with 9,851 more cases and 273 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in India reached 2,26,770 including 1,10,960 active cases, said the Union Ministry of Health ...

Singapore plans a coronavirus contact tracing device for all to wear

Singapore plans to soon launch a wearable device for novel coronavirus contact tracing that, if successful, it will distribute to all of its 5.7 million residents, the government said on Friday. The city-state has already developed the firs...

Twitter disables Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

Twitter Inc has disabled U.S. President Donald Trumps campaign tribute video to George Floyd on its platform, citing a copyright complaint. The clip, which is a collation of photos and videos of protest marches and instances of violence in ...

Leonardo DiCaprio pledges to 'end disenfranchisement of Black America'

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio on Friday said that he is donating to different organizations working on equal rights. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor took to social media to make the announcement about his donations and also urged others t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020