NCAA sets new schedule for early draft entrants to withdraw

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 09:36 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The NCAA has set a new schedule for early entrants to the NBA draft to withdraw and return to school. The NCAA announced Thursday that it would give players until 10 days after the NBA scouting combine or Aug. 3, whichever comes earlier. This comes three weeks after the NCAA postponed its deadline, which was originally scheduled to fall on Wednesday.

That June 3 deadline was set to come 10 days after the completion of the combine, but the NBA postponed the combine amid the coronavirus pandemic and has yet to announce a new date. In a statement, the NCAA said the Division I Men's Basketball Oversight Committee worked with the National Association of Basketball Coaches on the new timeline and "believes this is the most equitable alternative available in these unprecedented circumstances." "This provides the utmost flexibility to student-athletes testing the waters to make the most informed decision about their future during this uncertain time," NCAA Senior Vice President for Basketball Dan Gavitt said in the statement.

