Players send video message to NFL about racial inequality

Updated: 05-06-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:56 IST
Players send video message to NFL about racial inequality
Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, and Michael Thomas are among more than a dozen NFL stars who united to send a passionate video message to the league about racial inequality. The 70-second video was released on social media platforms Thursday night and includes Odell Beckham Jr., Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliott, Jamal Adams, Stephon Gilmore, and DeAndre Hopkins, among others.

Thomas, the New Orleans Saints wide receiver who has led the league in receptions the past two seasons, opens the video with the statement: "It's been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered." The players then take turns asking the question, "What if I was George Floyd?" The players then name several of the black men and women who have recently been killed, including Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmad Arbery, and Eric Garner. "I AM George Floyd," Hopkins says.

Adams follows with: "I AM Breonna Taylor." The video closes with the players insisting they "will not be silenced." They also demand the NFL state that it condemns "racism and the systemic oppression of black people. ... We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. ... We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.".

