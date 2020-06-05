Left Menu
Tim Davie appointed as new head of the BBC

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:48 IST
Tim Davie has been appointed the new head of the BBC and will take over the role at the start of September, the publicly funded British broadcaster announced on Friday.

Davie, currently chief executive of BBC Studios and also responsible for developing the BBC’s international brand and editorial strategy, will replace Tony Hall in the most high-profile broadcasting job in Britain.

"This has been a critical time for the UK and these past few months have shown just how much the BBC matters to people," Davie said. "Our mission has never been more relevant, important or necessary. I have a deep commitment to content of the highest quality and impartiality."

