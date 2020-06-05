Left Menu
Development News Edition

Messi has minor muscle injury ahead of league's restart

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:41 IST
Messi has minor muscle injury ahead of league's restart

Lionel Messi has a minor muscle injury and is training separately as a precaution ahead of the restart of the Spanish league next week, Barcelona said Friday. The club said Messi has a right thigh ailment and is "doing specific exercises to avoid unnecessary risks with just eight days" before the team resumes its title defense. Barcelona said Messi "should be able to rejoin his teammates in a few days' time." Barcelona visits Mallorca on June 13 in its first match since the league was suspended nearly three months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Messi had already trained separately on Wednesday. He and the rest of the squad had a rest day on Thursday. Barcelona said Saturday's training session will take place at the Camp Nou instead of the team's training center. Messi missed nearly two months at the beginning of the season after hurting a calf muscle in the first preseason training. He is the league leading scorer with 19 goals, five more than Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema. Messi also has the most assists, with 12.

Barcelona said forward Ansu Fati also trained individually on Friday, though it did not say why. Defender Clément Lenglet is set to miss the trip to Mallorca because of an accumulation of yellow cards. But striker Luis Suárez, who underwent right knee surgery in January and was expected to miss the rest of the season before the pandemic struck, has been practicing normally and is expected to be back in action in Mallorca.

Ousmane Dembelé is not likely to return as he continues to recover from a serious hamstring problem. Barcelona has a two-point lead over Real Madrid with 11 rounds remaining.

Madrid resumes on June 14 against Eibar at Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in the club's training center as the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium continues to undergo renovation work. The league's first game will be the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis on Thursday.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Spain to open to foreign tourism from July 1, govt spokeswoman says

Spain will start opening its borders to foreign tourists from July 1, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero told a news conference on Friday, a day after a fellow minister said they would reopen in June.On Thursday, Tourism Minister Re...

Women hit as Congo faces triple threat of coronavirus, Ebola and measles

As the world races to stem the coronavirus, Democratic Republic of Congo is racing to also stop the spread of measles and a new outbreak of Ebola, leaving women delaying reproductive health needs, aid groups warned.Congo is also facing arme...

Uttarakhand's summer capital Gairsain to have an e-Vidhan Sabha: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Gairsain, which is the summer capital of Uttarakhand, will have an e-Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Friday. Summer capital Gairsain will have an e-Vidhan Sabha. Uttarakhand government has launched an e-cabinet. W...

EU hopes to free borders of virus restrictions by end June

Europe could have its free travel zone up and running again by the end of the month, but travellers from further afield will not be allowed in before July, European Union Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said Friday after talks amon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020