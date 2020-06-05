Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jain, Palshikar handed coaching roles with Baroda women's team

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:12 IST
Jain, Palshikar handed coaching roles with Baroda women's team

Former India players Anju Jain and Devika Palshikar were on Friday named in the support staff of the Baroda women's cricket team. While Jain would be the batting and wicket-keeping coach, Palshikar will be the bowling and fielding coach.

The development was confirmed to PTI by Baroda Cricket Association (BCA)secretary Ajit Lele. Both these appointments come after the BCA decided to axe former India player Atul Bedade as the team's head coach but withdrew his suspension. Bedade was facing allegations of public shaming.

Jain played for 12 years for India and led the squad in the 2000 World Cup. She later began her coaching stint. Her last stint was with the Bangladesh women's team. Palshikar, a leg break bowler, represented India in a lone Test and 15 ODIs.

When asked why another head coach wasn't appointed, a senior BCA official said that both Jain and Palshikar told them that they would manage the affairs. He also said that the term of contract is still undecided. BCA has already roped in World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore as the head coach of the men's team for the 2020-21 season.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Sabarimala and Tirumala to host devotees from next week

Two of Indias biggest shrines, Lord Ayyappa Temple in Kerala and that of Lord Venkateswara in Andhra Pradesh, will reopen for devotees from next week in lines with the Centres guidelines, but will do so with a slew of restrictions. Older pe...

16 Rohini jail inmates, 12 staff of Delhi Prison dept tested COVID-19 positive so far

Sixteen inmates of Rohini jail and 12 staff members of the Delhi Prison department have tested positive for coronavirus so far, officials said on Friday. Of the 16 inmates, 13 have recovered, a senior jail official saidThe twelve staff mem...

Private equity firm Silver Lake invests additional Rs 4,546.80 cr in Jio Platforms to raise stake to 2.08%: Company statement.

Private equity firm Silver Lake invests additional Rs 4,546.80 cr in Jio Platforms to raise stake to 2.08 Company statement....

Gadkari exhorts steel players to eye bigger global share, tap opportunities

Exhorting domestic steel players to target larger pie in global market with focus on quality products and competitiveness, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the present crisis situation in the wake of COVID-19 should be converted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020