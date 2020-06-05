Jain, Palshikar handed coaching roles with Baroda women's team

Former India players Anju Jain and Devika Palshikar were on Friday named in the support staff of the Baroda women's cricket team. While Jain would be the batting and wicket-keeping coach, Palshikar will be the bowling and fielding coach.

The development was confirmed to PTI by Baroda Cricket Association (BCA)secretary Ajit Lele. Both these appointments come after the BCA decided to axe former India player Atul Bedade as the team's head coach but withdrew his suspension. Bedade was facing allegations of public shaming.

Jain played for 12 years for India and led the squad in the 2000 World Cup. She later began her coaching stint. Her last stint was with the Bangladesh women's team. Palshikar, a leg break bowler, represented India in a lone Test and 15 ODIs.

When asked why another head coach wasn't appointed, a senior BCA official said that both Jain and Palshikar told them that they would manage the affairs. He also said that the term of contract is still undecided. BCA has already roped in World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore as the head coach of the men's team for the 2020-21 season.