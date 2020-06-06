Mixwell roll in Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - Europe

Team Mixwell turned in a dominant performance Friday in sweeping through the group stage of the Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown's Europe No. 1 event. In Group C, Mixwell topped Team ZeratoR 13-2 on Haven, routed Team Cyanide 13-2 on Ascent and downed Solaaaa 13-3 on Ascent to advance to the quarterfinals of the Europe No. 1 tournament.

Team ONSCREEN (Group A), Team Mickalow (Group B), Team bonkar (Group D) also went 3-0 to reach the quarterfinals. In the Europe No. 2 event, Team nookyyy (Group A), Team Exileshow (Group B), Team Duno (Group C) and Team wtcN (Group D) all went 3-0 to advance to the quarters.

With Valorant, Riot Games' new free-to-play, tactical-shooter title, having launched officially on Tuesday, a $200,000 Twitch Rivals tournament is being held to help publicize the game. The event features two 16-team European divisions, each with a $49,000 prize pool, running through Sunday. There also are divisions for North America (16 teams, $42,000, Saturday and Sunday); Korea (four teams, $10,000, Saturday); Japan (four teams, $10,000, Sunday); and Brazil (eight teams, $20,000, Saturday and Sunday); Latin America No. 1 (four teams, $10,000, Saturday); and Latin America No. 2 (four teams, $10,000, Sunday).

The European events had teams divided into four-team groups for round-robin play Friday, with each match consisting of a single map. The top two teams in each group earned a spot in the single-elimination playoffs. The quarterfinals will consist of single-map matches while the semifinals and final will each be best-of-three. The Team Mixwell squad that cruised through the group stage consists of four Prodigy teammates -- Spain's Oscar "mixwell" Canellas, Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom and Sweden's Jacob "pyth" Mourujarvi and William "draken" Sundin -- plus Latvia's Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks, who plays for fish123.

The Saturday quarterfinal matchups in the Europe No. 1 event: --Team ONSCREEN vs. Team Valkia

--Team bonkar vs. Team Solaaaa --Team Mickalow vs. Team Lutti

--Team Mixwell vs. Team Skyyart The Saturday quarterfinal matchups in the Europe No. 2 event:

--Team nookyyy vs. Team Izak --Team wtcN vs. Team Lothar

--Team Exileshow vs. Team gdolphn --Team Duno vs. Team Orb

Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown -- Europe No. 1 final group standings Group A

1. Team ONSCREEN, 3-0 2. Team Lutti, 2-1

3. Team Terenas, 1-2 4. Team Leviathan, 0-3

Group B 1. Team Mickalow, 3-0

2. Team Valkia, 2-1 3. Team Ryux, 1-2

4. Team Miss Rage, 0-3 Group C

1. Team Mixwell, 3-0 2. Team Solaaaa, 2-1

3. Team Cyanide, 1-2 4. Team ZeratoR, 0-3

Group D 1. Team bonkar, 3-0

2. Team Skyyart, 2-1 3. Team blackelespanolito, 1-2

4. Team Impakt, 0-3 Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown -- Europe No. 2 final group standings

Group A 1. Team nookyyy, 3-0

2. Team gdolphn, 2-1 3. Team Mithrain, 1-2

4. Team gamelifeow, 0-3 Group B

1. Team Exileshow, 3-0 2. Team Izak, 2-1

3. Team AlpTV, 1-2 4. Team dhalucard, 0-3

Group C 1. Team Duno, 3-0

2. Team Lothar, 2-1 3. Team Anomaly, 1-2

4. Team unlostv, 0-3 Group D

1. Team wtcN, 3-0 2. Team Orb, 2-1

3. Team PAGO3, 1-2 4. Team Sfory, 0-3

