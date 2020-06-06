Left Menu
First-place Raptors dump Nets in NBA 2K League

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 10:19 IST
Unbeaten Raptors Uprising GC kept NetsGC from completing a perfect week, sweeping a best-of-three series Friday to improve to 7-0 in the NBA 2K League season. The Nets (3-2) had won each of the previous three nights before falling to the Raptors.

In other action on the final night of Week 5, Knicks Gaming edged the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 2-1, and undefeated Warriors Gaming Squad produced a 2-1 series victory over Blazer5 Gaming. The scheduled match between Jazz Gaming and Wizards District Gaming was postponed when stormy weather affected game connectivity in Washington.

Originally due to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed play because of the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action finally began May 5. Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

Kenneth "Kenny Got Work" Hailey amassed 32 points and seven assists as the Raptors won the series opener against the Nets 84-71. Maurice "ReeceMode" Flowers added 25 points for the Raptors. Josh "Choc" Humphries had 32 points and seven assists for the Nets, and teammate Aziz "Shuttles" Salem contributed 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. The Raptors closed the series with a 79-72 win behind 43 points and seven assists from Kenny Got Work. Choc topped the Nets with 32 points and nine assists while Shuttles had 14 points and 17 rebounds.

The Knicks sandwiched two high-scoring wins over the Tigers, 93-50 and 92-79, around a 75-63 defeat. Christopher "Duck" Charles poured in 53 points for the Knicks while teammate Robert "CantGuardRob" Nastasi had 20 points and 19 rebounds in the opener.

In the second game, Gen.G got 40 points and seven assists from Dhwan "ShiftyKaii" White. Duck had 23 points and nine assists while CantGuardRob finished with 18 points and 20 rebounds. Malik "OriginalMalik" Hobson managed 29 points and Duck had 25 points and 11 assists as the Knicks captured the series finale. All five Gen.G players scored in double figures, led by Wesley "Gen" Mcnair with 25 points.

The second-place Warriors (6-0) jumped on top of Blazer5 with a 78-73 win, but Blazer5 pulled even with a 58-52 decision. The decisive third game was a comfortable 71-58 Warriors victory. In Game 3, Charlie "CB13" Bostwick had 27 points and 10 assists for the Warriors, who also got 20 points and 17 boards from Malik "Slaughter" Leisinger. Nidal "Mama Im Dat Man" Nasser led Blazer5 with 25 points and eight assists while Dayne "OneWildWalnut" Downey logged 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Week 6 is scheduled to tip off Tuesday with four matches: --Magic Gaming vs. Knicks Gaming

--Mavs Gaming vs. Pistons GT --Hawks Talon GC vs. NetsGC

--T-Wolves Gaming vs. Grizz Gaming NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 7-0 2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 6-0

T3. T-Wolves Gaming, 5-1 T3. Wizards District Gaming, 5-1

5. Jazz Gaming, 3-1 T6. Kings Guard Gaming, 5-2

T6. Mavs Gaming, 5-2 8. Hornets Venom GT, 4-2

T9. Hawks Talon GC, 3-2 T9. NetsGC, 3-2

11. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-3 T12. Knicks Gaming, 4-4

T12. Pacers Gaming, 3-3 T14. Cavs Legion GC, 3-4

T14. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 3-4 T14. Grizz Gaming, 3-4

17. Bucks Gaming, 2-4 18. Magic Gaming, 1-4

T19. Heat Check Gaming, 1-5 T19. Pistons GT, 1-5

21. Lakers Gaming, 1-8 22. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-5

23. 76ers GC, 0-6 --Field Level Media

