Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sussex Cricket appoints Gary Wallis as interim Head of Community Cricket

England's County Cricket Club Sussex has appointed Gary Wallis-Tayler as the interim Head of Community Cricket.

ANI | Sussex | Updated: 06-06-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 14:52 IST
Sussex Cricket appoints Gary Wallis as interim Head of Community Cricket
Sussex cricket Logo (Image: Sussex Cricket's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England's County Cricket Club Sussex has appointed Gary Wallis-Tayler as the interim Head of Community Cricket. Gary, who will begin his new role on Monday, will be replacing Chris Coleman, who has been with the club for over two years.

"I am extremely proud to be asked to become Interim Head of Community Cricket at Sussex Cricket. The opportunity to inspire the next generation of cricketers, support our communities and work with key partners is something that inspires me," said Gary in an official statement. "I am determined to steer the department out of the difficult current climate and get the county back out playing cricket as soon as possible," he added.

Gary has been with the club for 12 years, progressing from a Cricket Development Administrator to his current role as Territory Manager, covering the south region of the club's county and being part of the community cricket leadership team. "Having worked at the club for 12 years and supported them from a young age, this is a dream come true. I am excited at the challenges ahead and look forward to building upon Chris' legacy," said Gary. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria ready to compensate for overproduction in May-June

Nigeria said on Saturday it was ready to make additional oil output cuts from July to September to compensate for producing more than its quota in May and June, when OPEC and its allies implemented a deal to curb supply by record amounts.Ni...

Centre sets up taskforce to examine age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering MMR

The Central government has set up a task force to examine matters related to the age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering the maternal mortality rate MMR and improvement of nutritional levels and related issues. The Government of India in...

Waiter held in Pune for double murder in Mira Road restaurant

Police claimed to have cracked the case of double murder at Mira Road in Maharashtras Thane district with the arrest of a 35-year-old waiter from Pune. The accused, Kallu Yadav, was arrested on Friday for the crime he had allegedly committe...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. officials block police 'extreme tactics' as protests enter 12th day

Officials across the United States are moving to rein in police following accusations of excessive force being used against demonstrators, with protests over the killing of a black man in custody set to enter their 12th day on Saturday. Geo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020