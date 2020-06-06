Left Menu
Development News Edition

Playing behind closed doors will feel really bizarre, says Kagiso Rabada

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has said the playing behind closed doors would "feel really bizarre" and the support from the crowd will be missed during international matches.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 15:56 IST
Playing behind closed doors will feel really bizarre, says Kagiso Rabada
South African pacer Kagiso Rabada . Image Credit: ANI

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has said the playing behind closed doors would "feel really bizarre" and the support from the crowd will be missed during international matches. "The world needs to move on, but the disease cannot spread. Therefore, you cannot have any people in the stadiums. It is going to feel really bizarre, playing here at home, during franchise games, sometimes the stadium is empty, but on an international circuit, it will feel really weird," said Rabada.

Rabada was doing an Instagram live session on the official handle of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals where the pacer was asked about the prospects of playing behind closed doors. All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is being speculated for some time now that cricket will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

"You would be playing against some of the best players in the world. There would be no support. But at the end of the day, competition would be there; no one wants to get dominated. It does not matter who you are. So the competition will be there. People will be able to see cricket on their television screens," he added. International cricket will make a return in July as England and West Indies will be facing each other in a three-match Test series. These Tests will be played across two venues and both of them have been selected as bio-secure venues.

The ICC has already issued guidelines for safely resuming cricket. It has said the chartered flights should be used for travel for some period of time. The ICC also said that international teams should strongly consider travelling with a medical doctor. Travelling teams should ensure that necessary arrangements are in place to support a team member should they test positive while on tour.

The players and the umpires have also been asked to maintain social distancing on the cricket field including no handing over of player items -- cap, towels, sunglasses, jumpers -- to the umpire or teammates. Rabada has had a mixed bag in the last 12 months as he scalped 21 wickets in six Tests and five wickets from five T20I matches. So far, the pacer has played 43 Tests, 75 ODIs and 24 T20Is and has managed to take 244 wickets across all formats.

He is currently ranked at the number fifth spot in both the Test and ODI rankings. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Will miss you Sir': Delhi Police bids adieu to its former chief Marwah

The Delhi Police has bid adieu to its former commissioner Ved Marwah, who died on Friday at the age of 87. Marwah, who was the police commissioner of Delhi from 1985-88, had also served as the governor of Jharkhand, Mizoram and Manipur.He b...

Panel formed by AAP govt suggests that Delhi health infrastructure should be used for residents of national capital only: Sources.

Panel formed by AAP govt suggests that Delhi health infrastructure should be used for residents of national capital only Sources....

Malaysia reports 37 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Malaysian health officials reported 37 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the cumulative total to 8,303.The health ministry also reported one new death, raising total fatalities to 117. The ministry had previously reported 38 new cor...

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally surges to 938 with 95 new cases

With 95 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand in the last 24 hours, the state tally of people infected with the virus has surged to 938, as per the health department. There are currently 521 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 410 peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020