Will never forget it: Simona Halep recalls maiden French Open title triumph

Recalling her maiden French Open title win, Romanian tennis star Simona Halep said she will never never forget it. The 28-year-old world number two ranked player thanked her coach for all the support, guidance and believing in her.

Taking to Twitter she wrote, "Two years ago today. Will never forget it! Thank you @darren_cahill for your support and for the fact that you always believed in me @rolandgarros." Halep won her first-ever grand slam title after surging past a fighting Sloane Stephens of the United States in the final of women's singles at the Roland Garros.

Halep, who had lost the last three major finals, won the match 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in just over two hours. The Romanian was outclassed in the first set by Stephens but recovered well to win the second set. In the second set, when both players were going neck and neck and tied at 4-4, Halep re-discovered her red-hot form to win the next games and force the match to go into the next set. In the last set, Halep played a handful of excellent serves to leave Stephens in a spot of bother.

She then continued her dominance, coupled with aggression and excellent footwork, as she smashed her way to her first win of a major tournament. After winning her first grand slam title, Halep broke down and was later comforted by her coach Cahill. (ANI)