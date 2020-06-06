Left Menu
Bayern Munich players wear 'Black Lives Matter' armband to support racial equality

German club Bayern Munich players on Saturday wore 'Black Lives Matter' armband to show their solidarity with protests, which erupted in many parts of the world following the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody last month in the US.

ANI | Leverkusen | Updated: 06-06-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 22:23 IST
Bayern Munich player with 'Black Lives Matter' armband (Photo/Bayern Munich Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Munich was playing against Leverkusen in Bundesliga at BayArena behind closed doors.

Prior to their clash with Bayer Leverkusen, players warmed up in T-shirts bearing both the 'Black Lives Matter' hashtag and the slogan of the club's official 'Reds Against Racism' campaign. "Black Lives Matter! As president of FC Bayern, I am very pleased that we are once again clearly positioning our club in its entirety with our three professional teams this weekend," said FC Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer.

"With all its teams, all its players from the most diverse nations, with all its members, partners and friends, FC Bayern stands for a world in which racism, discrimination, hate, injustice and violence have no place. The death of George Floyd and the images from the USA have shocked us all. It's a matter of actively and loudly showing our colours. Black Lives Matter and Reds against Racism. We stand for togetherness that goes far beyond sports," he added. Bayern are currently at the top spot of the Bundesliga table with 67 points. (ANI)

