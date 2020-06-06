Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 22:25 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Jordan announces $100 million donation to fight for racial equality

Basketball great Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand on Friday pledged $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality. The announcement came as protesters have taken to the streets in U.S. cities over systemic racism and police brutality, following the death last week of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, while a white policeman knelt on his neck in Minneapolis. First-place Raptors dump Nets in NBA 2K League

Unbeaten Raptors Uprising GC kept NetsGC from completing a perfect week, sweeping a best-of-three series Friday to improve to 7-0 in the NBA 2K League season. The Nets (3-2) had won each of the previous three nights before falling to the Raptors. 'We were wrong': NFL commissioner regrets stance on player protests, condemns racism

National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league made mistakes in not listening to players, in a video on Friday denouncing racism in the United States amid widespread protests over police brutality against black people. "We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest," said Goodell. "We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter." 'NO KNEELING': Trump renews criticism of protests during U.S. anthem

President Donald Trump on Friday lobbed barbs at protesters who kneel during the national anthem, after NFL quarterback Drew Brees apologized for remarks he made about the practice. Brees said this week he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag," referring to the possibility of players kneeling during the "Star-Spangled Banner" in the upcoming NFL season. Brees apologized Thursday, saying his words "lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy." LA Galaxy part with midfielder Katai after wife's racist posts

The LA Galaxy has parted company with Serbian midfielder Aleksandar Katai after his wife published "a series of racist and violent social media posts," the Major League Soccer (MLS) team said on Friday. In Instagram posts that have since been deleted, Tea Katai referred to Black Lives Matter protesters as "disgusting cattle" and urged violence against them according to media reports. NBA: Players OK league negotiations on 22-team return-to-play plan

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) agreed to further talks with the NBA on a proposed 22-team return-to-play format on Friday, another step towards resuming a season upended by the coronavirus outbreak. "Various details remain to be negotiated and the acceptance of the scenario would still require that all parties reach agreement on all issues relevant to resuming play," the NBPA said. On this day: Born June 7, 1981: Anna Kournikova, Russian tennis player

For a tennis player who failed to win even one singles title on the WTA Tour, the frenzy surrounding Anna Kournikova's relatively short career is still unparalleled. The blonde Russian was listed among People Magazine's 50 most beautiful people in 1998, voted the hottest female athlete on ESPN and her pictures adorned the covers of publications from Forbes to Sports Illustrated. Woods not in field for PGA Tour's return next week

Tiger Woods will not compete next week when the PGA Tour swings back into action after a three-month COVID-19 hiatus as he was not listed in the field released on Friday for the event in Fort Worth, Texas. The 15-times major champion did not commit to the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club by the 5 p.m. ET (2100 GMT) deadline, and thus will not be part of a stacked field headlined by the top five golfers in the world. Sport: On this day... June 7

ON THIS DAY -- JUNE 7 June 7, 1996 North America's start-up operations hit by COVID-19 fallout

On the North American sports scene the Canadian Premier League is a corner store operation and, like all small businesses that have been hit by the new coronavirus, the future is uncertain. Last year, the professional soccer league's first, the eight team CPL established a toehold in the Canadian sports market but is now hanging on by a thread.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Youth shot dead by militants in Baramulla: Police

A youth was shot dead by militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police saidCivilian Ishfaq Ahmad Najar 25 was attacked by the militants at his residence in Adipora in Bomai area of north Kashmir at around 930 PM, ...

Noida: 21 new COVID-19 cases, tally 591

Twenty-one more people were found positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 591, officials said.&#160; Also, 29 COVID-19 patients were discharged after re...

1,320 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 27K; death toll climbs to 761

Delhi recorded&#160;1,320 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 27,500, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 761, authorities said. The highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,513 -- was re...

Nepal's House of Representatives likely to adopt controversial constitutional amendment for new map on June 9

Nepals House of Representatives is set to adopt a constitutional amendment on June 9 for a new political map that includes areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura claimed by it, Nepal media reports said. The constitutional amendment, o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020