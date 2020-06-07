Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broncos players, coaches, execs lead protest in Denver

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2020 06:09 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 06:09 IST
Broncos players, coaches, execs lead protest in Denver

More than 75 members of the Denver Broncos, including star linebacker Von Miller, head coach Vic Fangio and CEO Joe Ellis, led thousands through downtown Denver on Saturday during a peaceful protest for the Black Lives Matter movement. The group included more than 50 Broncos players and all 25 coaches on the team's staff, with most wearing masks printed with the words "I can't breathe" and shirts reading "If you ain't with us, you against us." Safety Kareem Jackson helped organize the march, which lasted for well over an hour.

Several players spoke on the stage at Civic Center Park, including Miller, who told 9News Denver he flew in Friday night from where he was training in San Francisco in order to join his teammates Saturday. "The time is always right to do what is right," Miller told the crowd. "... We've got to use our moral compass to make decisions on what's right. Black, white -- it doesn't matter."

"This is making a difference," added safety Justin Simmons, who led a protest in Stuart, Fla., near his hometown last Sunday. "... Our voices are being heard. Your voice matters." The protest in Denver was one of hundreds organized across the country and even globally since the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. Floyd, who was African American, died after officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on his neck for eight-plus minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, while three other officers have been charged with abetting murder and manslaughter.

Earlier this week, Fangio condemned Chauvin's actions, saying he should also be charged with treason for "for failing to uphold the badge and uniform he was entrusted with." Fangio also drew criticism for saying he "does not see racism at all" in the NFL, comments for which he apologized a day later. Fangio spoke Saturday with civil rights leader Alvertis Simmons, who told 9News Denver afterward, "I want to thank the coach. He didn't do anything in a racist manner. I don't think coach Fangio has a racist bone in his body."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: NBA tweaks standings, will clarify roster rules

The NBA continues to fine tune the structure and rules it will follow when the season resumes July 31 at the Disney World campus in Orlando, Fla., including tweaks to the standings and potential roster changes. ESPN reported Saturday that t...

Panama reinstates some curbs on people movement to fight coronavirus

Panamas government on Saturday said it would reimpose curbs on the movement of people in two provinces with the highest incidence of coronavirus following the latest increases in new infections in the Central American country. From Monday, ...

Five storey building collapsed in HP's Shimala

A five-storied building collapsed in Shimla on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Amit Kashyap said.According to the Commissioner, the building was unoccupied and completely vacant thus, no casualties were reported.Cause of the collapse...

Thousands demonstrate again in New York City

Demonstrations over the death of George Floyd continued in New York City, with thousands taking to the streets and parks to protest police brutalityProtesters crossed the Brooklyn Bridge into lower Manhattan on Saturday, where other groups ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020