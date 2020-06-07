Left Menu
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund secure 1-0 win over Hertha BSC

Borussia Dortmund defeated Hertha BSC by 1-0 in the ongoing Bundesliga here on Saturday.

ANI | Dortmund | Updated: 07-06-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 09:08 IST
Borussia Dortmund will now take on Fortuna Dusseldorf on June 13. (Photo/ Borrusia Dortmund Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Borussia Dortmund defeated Hertha BSC by 1-0 in the ongoing Bundesliga here on Saturday. This was the fourth win for Borussia Dortmund, the second-placed club on the Bundesliga table, in the last five matches. Emre Can scored the only goal of the match in the 58th minute to hand his side a victory.

The match witnessed a tough competition between both the team in the first half, restricting each other from taking a lead. However, Can came out furiously in the second half to break the deadlock and put his side ahead of the visitors. Hertha BSC failed to score an equaliser as they suffered a 1-0 defeat in the match.

Borussia Dortmund now have 63 points, seven points behind the top-placed club Bayern Munich. The club will now take on Fortuna Dusseldorf on June 13. (ANI)

